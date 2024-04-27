Palm Beach County quarterbacks Jordan Travis, Joe Milton selected in later rounds of 2024 NFL Draft

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A pair of notable Palm Beach County quarterbacks were selected on the final day of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Florida State's Jordan Travis went to the New York Jets in the fifth round with pick 171, while Tennessee's Joe Milton went to the New England Patriots in the sixth round with pick 193.

Travis, who suffered a gruesome season-ending leg injury in late November, led Florida State to consecutive seasons of 10 or more wins for the first time since 2016 and its first Atlantic Coast Conference championship in a decade.

The former Benjamin School star finished his FSU career with 8,715 passing yards – second-most in school history – and fifth in Heisman Trophy voting.

Travis holds several Florida State records, including the most career rushing touchdowns (31) by a quarterback and most career rushing yards (1,910) by a quarterback.

Jacob Kupferman/AP Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis celebrates after scoring a touchdown before the end of the first half against Clemson, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C.

The Jets moved up in the draft to get him, trading picks 185 and 190 to the Philadelphia Eagles. He was the eighth quarterback selected in this year's draft.

He'll head to New York to learn behind veteran quarterback and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Milton, born and raised in Pahokee, was the 2022 Orange Bowl MVP after leading the Volunteers to a 31-14 victory over Clemson.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III hoists his MVP trophy after the team's win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl, early Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

He's the second quarterback selected by the Patriots in this year's draft. North Carolina's Drake Maye was New England's No. 3 overall pick.

Technically there were three quarterbacks from Palm Beach County to be selected in the later rounds. Tulane's Michael Pratt played his senior year of high school in Deerfield Beach just across the county line in Broward County, but he grew up in Boca Raton and initially played for the Boca Raton Community High School Bobcats.

Doug Murray/AP Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt celebrates after the Green Wave defeated Florida Atlantic 24-8 on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla. Pratt played his high school football nearby.

Pratt was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round with pick 245.