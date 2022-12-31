Joe Milton, No. 6 Tennessee lead No. 10 Clemson in third quarter of Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Joe Milton has thrown for 155 yards and a touchdown to help No. 6 Tennessee take a 14-6 lead against No. 10 Clemson in the third quarter of the Orange Bowl.

The Tennessee quarterback is making just his second start of the season, not far from his hometown of Pahokee, about an hour north of Hard Rock Stadium.

Clemson kicker B.T. Potter missed his first three field goal attempts, leaving points off the scoreboard for the Tigers.

Tennessee took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Milton to Bru McCoy.

Lynne Sladky/AP Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy scores a touchdown as Clemson cornerback Jeadyn Lukus defends during the first quarter of the Orange Bowl, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Potter missed a 55-yard field goal try on the next possession.

Clemson's kicker missed twice more on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter from 49 and 42 yards out before eventually making amends with a 31-yard field goal with 3:52 to go before halftime.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Clemson placekicker B.T. Potter misses on a field goal attempt during the second quarter of the Orange Bowl against Tennessee, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tennessee took advantage of Clemson's kicking woes, taking a 14-0 lead when Milton connected with Squirrel White on a 50-yard pass that set up Jabari Small's 2-yard touchdown run.

Potter nailed a 40-yarder to open the second half for Clemson.