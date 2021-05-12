Watch
Jaguars have not signed 'competitive maniac' Tim Tebow yet, Urban Meyer says

'I have not decided if we're going to do that or not yet,' Jaguars coach reveals
Florida quarterback Tim Tebow shares a laugh with coach Urban Meyer during the fourth quarter of a game against Kentucky, Oct. 25, 2008, in Gainesville, Fla.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer called Tim Tebow a "competitive maniac" but added that the team hasn't signed his former college quarterback -- at least not yet.

Speaking on the Cris Collinsworth podcast Tuesday, Meyer said the Jaguars "have not signed Tim" amid reports that Tebow will soon ink a deal with the NFL's worst team last season.

But Meyer acknowledged that coaches were impressed by the former Heisman Trophy winner, which came as no surprise to him.

"I said, 'Guys, you don't understand, now this guy is, he's the most competitive maniac you're ever gonna talk to and let's give it a shot," Meyer said.

Tebow, who hasn't played a regular-season game in the NFL since the 2012 season, recently worked out for the Jaguars as a tight end.

If he were to sign with the Jaguars, Tebow would be reunited with former Florida coach Urban Meyer, who is in his first season in the NFL.

During their time together with the Gators, Tebow and Meyer combined to win two national championships, a pair of Southeastern Conference titles and 48 games from 2006-09.

One thing is for certain -- the likelihood of Tebow's days as a quarterback are over.

The Jaguars selected Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

Meyer didn't say when the Jaguars will sign Tebow, if he decides to do so.

"I have not decided if we're going to do that or not yet," Meyer admitted. "Getting close. I gotta make a decision here pretty soon."

