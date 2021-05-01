Urban Meyer purchases Jacksonville house on same street as Tim Tebow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow have always been close. Now they'll be even closer.

The first-year Jacksonville Jaguars head coach and his wife recently purchased a house on the same street as his former college quarterback.

Duval County property records show that the Shelley Jean Meyer Revocable Trust purchased a home at the gated Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club in Jacksonville for $2.15 million, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.

Meyer's wife is named Shelley Meyer. The deed was recorded April 20.

The home just happens to share the same street address as one purchased by Tebow in 2019.

Tebow played for Meyer at Florida from 2006-09, winning two national championships during their time together with the Gators.

Chris O'Meara/AP Florida quarterback Tim Tebow is hugged by head coach Urban Meyer after the Gators defeated Oklahoma 24-14 in the BCS National Championship game Thursday, Jan. 8, 2009, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Former Jaguars quarterback David Garrard previously owned Meyer's new home. Garrard played for the Jaguars from 2002-10.

Meyer, who had been out of coaching since stepping down at Ohio State after the 2018 season, joined the Jaguars in January.

The Jaguars selected Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

Tebow, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2012, recently worked out for Meyer's Jaguars as a tight end, although the team hasn't signed him. Still, if Tebow were to reunite with Meyer in the NFL, they wouldn't have to go far to share each other's playbooks.