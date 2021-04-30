Tim Tebow could be poised to reunite with Urban Meyer in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It seems Tim Tebow might have a future with his (sort of) hometown Jacksonville Jaguars after all.

Hours before the Jaguars selected Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NFL Draft, reports surfaced that the former Florida quarterback and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner recently worked out with the team as a tight end.

Tim Tebow recently reached out to the Jaguars and requested a tryout at the tight end position, per sources, a move many believe would have extended his NFL career had he made the transition earlier. He recently worked out with the Jaguars’ TE coach. No decision has been made. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

Tebow, 33, hasn't played in the NFL since 2012.

A surprise first-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos in 2010, Tebow spent three seasons in the NFL. His best season was in 2011, when he went 7-4 in 11 starts and led the Broncos to the playoffs.

After the Broncos signed Peyton Manning in 2012, Denver traded Tebow to the New York Jets. He played in 12 games, starting two, before being released the next year.

Tebow also spent time with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles during the 2013 and 2015 preseasons.

If he were to sign with the Jaguars, Tebow would be reunited with former Florida coach Urban Meyer, who is in his first season in the NFL.

Phil Sandlin/AP Florida quarterback Tim Tebow shares a laugh with coach Urban Meyer during the fourth quarter of a game against Kentucky, Oct. 25, 2008, in Gainesville, Fla.

During their time together with the Gators, Tebow and Meyer combined to win two national championships, a pair of Southeastern Conference titles and 48 games from 2006-09.

A return to the NFL for Tebow in Jacksonville would make a lot of sense. Tebow is a fan favorite in the River City, where a large contingent of Gators supporters live. He was a high school football star in nearby St. Johns County, where he set state records for total offense, career passing yards, touchdowns and completed passes.

Jacksonville owner Shad Khan has previously admitted that the Jaguars tried to trade for Tebow in 2012, but Tebow opted for the Jets instead.

Aside from football, Tebow played minor league baseball with the New York Mets organization from 2016-19, making it as high as Triple-A. He went to spring training with the Mets in 2020 but didn't play during the season. He announced his retirement from baseball in February.