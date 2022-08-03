'I never look at myself as a backup,' quarterback Jacoby Brissett says as he prepares to lead Browns

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jacoby Brissett has once again gone from backup quarterback to starter. Even if he doesn't see it that way.

The former William T. Dwyer Community High School star is taking over for suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

But it's something he's become somewhat used to since entering the NFL in 2016.

"Since I've been in this league, it's been the next man up," Brissett told reporters Tuesday during Browns training camp.

With Watson serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, the Browns are turning to Brissett to begin the 2022 season.

"I never look at myself as a backup," he said. "You know, I'm just another quarterback on the roster."

Nick Cammett/AP Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Deshaun Watson, right, and Jacoby Brissett look to pass during training camp, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.

Fair enough, but the 29-year-old West Palm Beach native knows a thing or two about being thrust into the starting lineup. He's done so throughout his six-year NFL career.

Brissett has carved out a niche for himself as a dependable backup with 37 starts to his resume. He is 14-23 as a part-time starter for three different teams, including the Miami Dolphins last season.

After being drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round in 2016, Brissett was thrust into the starting lineup as a rookie after Tom Brady was suspended and No. 2 quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was injured.

Brissett was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 and spelled often-injured starter Andrew Luck at various times during each of the next two years. He became the surprise starter for the Colts in 2019 after Luck's abrupt retirement two weeks before the beginning of the regular season.

He returned to South Florida to play for the Dolphins in 2021 and filled in for an injured Tua Tagovailoa.

Wilfredo Lee/AP Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett looks to pass during the second half of a game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

One thing he won't do, however, is talk about Watson, who was acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans earlier this year.

"I feel that is Deshaun's business and I would like to stay out of that," Brissett said when asked if he had read or planned to read disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson's 16-page report.

If the suspension stands, Watson will be able to return for Cleveland's Oct. 23 game against the Ravens in Baltimore.

The Miami Dolphins will host Brissett, Watson and the Browns on Nov. 13 at Hard Rock Stadium.