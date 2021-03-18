Jacoby Brissett, former William T. Dwyer Community High School star, signs with Dolphins

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jacoby Brissett has come home.

The free agent quarterback from South Florida officially signed a contract with the Miami Dolphins, the team announced Thursday.

Brissett, who previously played for the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts, will serve as the backup to 2020 first-round draft pick Tua Tagovailoa.

The former William T. Dwyer Community High School star spent the past four seasons with the Colts and won a Super Bowl as the backup to current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady while in New England.

Brissett told reporters he was excited to be back home.

"I get to wear shorts in March and see the sun for more than three months out of the season," he said. "I'm excited. It's an extremely great opportunity to be back home and be a part of a great organization that's headed in the right direction."

Brissett was also Indianapolis' 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee.

"He's a leader," his high school coach, Jack Daniels, told ESPN 106.3 FM earlier this week. "Even though he wasn't starting last year with the Colts, he was the leader of that team."

Brissett began his college career with the Florida Gators before transferring to North Carolina State, but all the praise went to Dwyer.

"Dwyer made me who I am today and, obviously, I'm here full-time because I grew up right up the street, not too far," he said. "I'm excited to be back and be a part of something special."

The Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick thought enough of Brissett to select him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Brissett made his first NFL start as a rookie, completing 11-of-19 passes for 103 yards and rushing eight yards for 48 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown run, in a 27-0 victory over the Houston Texans.

After spending his rookie season with the Patriots, Brissett was traded to Indianapolis, where he started 30 games over the next four seasons.

Brissett, who has thrown for 6,459 yards, 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, provides the Dolphins with depth at the position after Ryan Fitzpatrick agreed to a deal with Washington.