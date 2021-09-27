Watch
Despite game-tying touchdown by Jacoby Brissett, Dolphins fall to Raiders in OT

Jacoby Brissett scrambles into end zone on 4th-and-goal with :02 left in regulation
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
David Becker/AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett runs in for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on a fourth-down play in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Posted at 8:33 PM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 20:35:11-04

LAS VEGAS — Daniel Carlson's 22-yard field goal as time expired in overtime lifted the Las Vegas Raiders to a 31-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

It marked the second time in the Raiders' first three games -- both at home -- they overcame a two-touchdown deficit to win in overtime.

They also did it against Baltimore on "Monday Night Football" during the opening week of the season.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr found Bryan Edwards for 34 yards before Peyton Barber put together runs of 27 and 8 yards to put Las Vegas on the Dolphins 11-yard line to eventually set up the winning score.

After Miami's Jason Sanders made it a one-score game with a 46-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter, Jacoby Brissett scrambled on fourth-and-goal for a 1-yard touchdown with :02 left in regulation. Brissett's passed to William Fuller for the 2-point conversion forced overtime.

The teams exchanged field goals in overtime before Carlson's winner.

Miami, which ranks in the top 10 in several defensive categories, allowed the Raiders to go 3 for 3 inside the red zone, and a 54% conversion rate on third downs (7 of 13).

