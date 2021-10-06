Watch
SportsFootballDolphins

Actions

Will Fuller placed on injured reserve, to miss at least next 3 games

Dolphins receiver has totaled 4 catches for 26 yards so far this season
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Lynne Sladky/AP
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller is brought down by Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58), safety Andrew Sendejo (42) and defensive tackle Al-Quadin Muhammad (97) during the first half Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins receiver Will Fuller makes catch vs. Indianapolis Colts in 2021
Posted at 12:29 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 12:39:43-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller has been placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next three games.

The team announced the move Wednesday, three days after Fuller left Miami's 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts with a hand injury.

Fuller, who signed with the Dolphins in March, missed the first two games of the season for non-injury reasons (suspension and a personal matter) but returned in time for the team's overtime loss at Las Vegas.

Through two games this season, Fuller has totaled four catches for 26 yards, including a game-tying 2-point conversion with two seconds remaining in regulation of the 31-28 loss to the Raiders.

Miami Dolphins receiver Will Fuller makes 2-point conversion at Las Vegas Raiders in 2021
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller makes a catch for a two-point conversion against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Fuller is a former first-round draft pick who spent his first five seasons with the Houston Texans.

The Dolphins (1-3) will travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers (3-1) this Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.