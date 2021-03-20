Menu

Watch
SportsFootballDolphins

Actions

Former first-round wide receiver Will Fuller signs with Dolphins

Free agent comes to Miami after 5 seasons with Texans
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Duane Burleson/AP
Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller plays during the second half against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit.
Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller in 2020
Posted at 10:52 AM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 10:52:54-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have signed another former first-round draft pick.

Free agent wide receiver Will Fuller agreed to a deal with the Dolphins, the team announced Saturday.

Fuller spent the last five seasons in Houston, starting 52 of the 53 games in which he's played for the Texans.

The No. 21 overall pick in the 2016 draft has 209 career receptions for 3,110 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Fuller is the second first-round pick to join the Dolphins in the past week. Miami recently added 2020 first-round draft pick Isaiah Wilson in a trade with the Tennessee Titans.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right