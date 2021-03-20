Former first-round wide receiver Will Fuller signs with Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have signed another former first-round draft pick.

Free agent wide receiver Will Fuller agreed to a deal with the Dolphins, the team announced Saturday.

Fuller spent the last five seasons in Houston, starting 52 of the 53 games in which he's played for the Texans.

The No. 21 overall pick in the 2016 draft has 209 career receptions for 3,110 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Fuller is the second first-round pick to join the Dolphins in the past week. Miami recently added 2020 first-round draft pick Isaiah Wilson in a trade with the Tennessee Titans.