Watch
SportsFootballDolphins

Actions

Dolphins receiver Will Fuller to miss home opener for personal issue

Former first-round pick yet to make Dolphins debut after serving final game of 6-game suspension
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Lynne Sladky/AP
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller does drills during practice Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins receiver Will Fuller in practice, Aug. 25, 2021
Posted at 12:02 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 12:02:34-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Will Fuller's debut with the Miami Dolphins will have to wait.

Head coach Brian Flores said Friday that the 27-year-old wide receiver will miss Miami's home opener Sunday against the Buffalo Bills because of a personal issue.

Fuller was set to make his Dolphins debut after serving a one-game suspension to begin the season.

The 2016 first-round draft pick spent his first five seasons with the Houston Texans, hauling in 209 catches for 3,110 and 25 total touchdowns.

Fuller missed last weekend's 17-16 victory at New England while serving the last of a six-game suspension dating to last season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.