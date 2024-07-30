Why the Miami Dolphins could be 'creating something special'

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins were back on the practice field Tuesday as they prepare for a visit from the Atlanta Falcons next week.

With some new pieces to this year's team meshing with the returning players, it's starting to look like a promising season.

Both sides of the ball are starting to find their groove as the preseason schedule nears.

"We just got so many vets who have done it and know what the standard is," safety Elijah Campbell said. "They bringing up all the young dude and people with less experience and they are just showing us how it's supposed to be done. We are creating something special for sure."

It's no surprise that the offense has been the talk of the town, but there's good reason behind it.

"You look at our roster, and I think you can stack us up against anyone in the league and be confident that we can play," wide receiver Jaylen Waddle said. "Just staying consistent, obviously being healthy, is going to always be key."

WPTV Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle talks about how the offense has looked entering the second week of training camp.

Big names like Waddle and Tyreek Hill are once again looking to lead the way for the offense.

But all together, this group is looking forward to being a shining light in the AFC.

"It really is incredible from my perspective because I have been with it for so long to see how much change happens each year," wide receiver River Cracraft said. "It's fun. It's interesting. It always gets the guys going. I like where it's headed, so I'm excited to see what happens Aug. 9."

As the team gets ready for the preseason home opener at Hard Rock Stadium next Friday, the Dolphins will hold joint practices with the Falcons on Aug. 6-7.