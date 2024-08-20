Week 3 of Dolphins training camp allows players to make final impression on coaches

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — A big week at Dolphins camp as players look to make a lasting impression in the preseason finale before NFL cutdown day.

While starters will not play in Friday's game, there is still a lot on the line.

The Dolphins kept practice light, before they shift their focus to Tampa Bay.

The Bucs and Dolphins will hold a joint practice in Tampa on Wednesday and their final preseason game with the Bucs on Friday.

With several key players on offense and defense out due to injury, players fighting for roster spots got extra reps Tuesday.

"Such is life as a backup quarterback. You don't get to control when you go in. You don't get to control who's in there. You don't get to control how many reps you got prior. It's the nature of the beast. We all know what we signed up for," said Dolphins backup quarterback Matt White.

Notably, at practice Tyreek Hill sat out wearing a protective brace on his right hand, but the injury is not expected to be serious.

As far as injuries on defensive, defensive backs Jevon Holland and Cam Smith were notably not practicing.

However, Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver says he likes what he's seeing from the backups.

"I have the utmost confidence in all of those guys who aren't as heralded, let's say. Their approach to work is the same each and every day," he said.

One of those players benefiting from the extra reps is Storm Duck, who had multiple pass breakups in the game against the Falcons.

"I just see it as another game of football, competing with guys who also are trying to compete against you. It's like man on man, and obviously, with anything in life, you don't want to lose," said Duck.