Tua Tagovailoa looks sharp in his first preseason action but who will be his backup?

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins fans got their first glimpse at quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this preseason as he showcased his talents.

This was Tagovailoa's first game action since he signed a new four-year, $212 million contract extension.

"The jitters will always be there going into the first series and getting the first plays," Tagovailoa said.

His top two targets, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, sat out Saturday's game against the Washington Commanders. Despite this, Tagovailoa looked sharp in his lone drive, completing all five of his attempts including a 13-yard touchdown pass to River Cracraft.

"(Coach Mike McDaniel) just trusted us that we'd get it done, so that's what that was," Tagovailoa said. "I'm very proud of (Cracraft)."

There's still a battle for who will be Tagovailoa's backup, which is still undecided heading into the last preseason game next week against Tampa Bay.

Skylar Thompson has been getting the majority of the second-team reps for the past week or two.

Saturday was no different as Thompson came in to relieve Tagovailoa going 8 of 15 and nearly had a touchdown to wide receiver Braxton Berrios, who couldn't hang on in the endzone.

"I feel good about it," Thompson said. "Every time I'm out there, there are always going to be some things you wish you had back."

Thompson is battling for the roster spot with Mike White, who went 11 of 20 for 116 yards.

"I made some good throws and some good decisions. I made some throws I wish I had back," White said. "I'm just proud of the group for fighting through that."

Going into the final week of training camp, one of the players knows they will probably get cut, but both players said they're not stressing over the depth chart.

"Listen, anytime I get to come out here and play, I'm going to compete," Thompson said. "To be honest with you, I haven't thought much about the depth chart at all."

Going into the final week of decision-making, McDaniel said the battle for the second-string quarterback is still wide open.

"Just out of the sake of pure competition, for me, I hesitate to make any sort of grandiose judgment. You let those things play out," McDaniel said.

McDaniel didn't say if we should expect to see any of the starters suit up Friday in the preseason finale, but he did say all competitions for roster spots are wide open.