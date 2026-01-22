WATCH LIVE AT 11 AM: Miami Dolphins hold news conference to introduce Jon-Eric Sullivan & Jeff Hafley

WATCH THE LIVE NEWS CONFERENCE AT 11 A.M.:

The Miami Dolphins have scheduled a news conference on Thursday to formally introduce their new general manager and also their new head coach.

According to the team, the event will be held at the Dolphins' Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens at 11 a.m.

New Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan was hired on Jan. 9, and new head coach Jeff Hafley was hired on Monday.

The new duo both come from the Green Bay Packers where Sullivan was the vice president of player personnel and Hafley was the defensive coordinator.

This is Hafley's first stint as an NFL head coach, but he was the head coach of Boston College for four seasons before departing for Green Bay in 2024.

Miami fired former general manager Chris Grier on Oct. 31 after the team started 2-7. The team missed the playoffs for the second straight year, prompting the team to fire head coach Mike McDaniel four days after the team lost at New England to close out the season.

The team will have to address a variety of issues this offseason, including how to handle the quarterback situation after starter Tua Tagovailoa was benched for the last three games for rookie Quinn Ewers.

Tagovailoa still has two years remaining on a $212.4 million contract he signed in 2024.

The Dolphins have not won a playoff game since 2000, which is the longest drought for any NFL team.