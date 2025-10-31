Miami Dolphins and General Manager Chris Grier part ways after 2-7 start to the season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Following Thursday night's blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens and a 2-7 start to the season, the Miami Dolphins announced Friday morning that they have parted ways with general manager Chris Grier.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross announced in a statement to the media that it was a mutual decision.

Grier has been with the organization since 2000 and general manager since 2016.

Below is the full statement released by Ross:

"This morning, I made the decision along with general manager Chris Grier to mutually part ways. I have incredible respect for Chris and his family, and I want to thank him for his many contributions to the Miami Dolphins over the past 26 years.

As I assessed the state of the team and in my discussions with Chris, it became clear to both of us that change could not wait. We must improve — in 2025, 2026 and beyond — and it needs to start right now. Champ Kelly will serve as interim general manager effective immediately, and we will begin our search process for a new general manager. I want to thank Champ for stepping up and his commitment to the Dolphins success this season. There is a lot of football left to play and we all need to fight even harder.

I have always been and remain committed to building a winning team that consistently competes for championships. I am incredibly proud of our leadership as an NFL organization and our continued commitment to the community, but our performance on the field and our team-building process have not been good enough. There are no excuses. I want to thank the fans for their continued support and passion for this team. You deserve a championship-caliber team you can be proud of. There’s much work ahead to return the Dolphins to sustained success, and that work begins now, finishing the season strong, evaluating all areas of our football operation, and moving forward with a clear vision for the future."

During his tenure, the Dolphins recorded five winning seasons and three playoff appearances but failed to win a postseason game.

Miami's 25-year playoff win drought remains the longest active streak in the NFL.

For the last several years, Grier's draft picks and free agent signings have been the subject of much criticism from fans and the media.

Embattled head coach Mike McDaniel, who is in his fourth season with the team, remains the head coach as of Friday morning.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.