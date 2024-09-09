Tyreek Hill was driving in manner that put 'himself and others in great risk of danger,' police union says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — A South Florida police union released a statement Monday about why they said Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was detained by law enforcement outside Hard Rock Stadium just hours before the team's season opener.

Hill was stopped because he was driving in a manner that was "putting himself and others in great risk of danger," according to South Florida Police Benevolent Association Steadman Stahl.

Also, Stahl said after Miami-Dade police stopped the wide receiver he was "not immediately cooperative with the officers" so they placed him in handcuffs for their safety.

"Mr. Hill, still uncooperative, refused to sit on the ground and was therefore redirected to the ground," Stahl said.

After Hill was issued two traffic citations, he was allowed to leave the scene.

"We would like to stress to the community to use this as an opportunity to remember that it is always best to obey lawful police commands first and complain later," Stahl said. "We have worked hard across all communities to bridge the gap between what people believe law enforcement should and can do, and will continue to do so."

Calling it an"unfortunate incident," Stahl said he was confident that police acted appropriately.

"As with any investigation, we will wait for all of the facts to come out, along with any explanation Mr. Hill may have for his actions," Stahl said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department posted on X that Director Stephanie Daniels has initiated an internal affairs investigation "to ensure a thorough review of the matter." Also, the social media post said that one of the officers has been placed on administrative duties while the investigation is being conducted.

'I WASN'T DISRESPECTFUL'

Hill later said he felt he was respectful and didn't know why the officers placed him in handcuffs.

"I have no idea, for real," Hill said Sunday after the game. "I wasn't disrespectful because my mom didn't raise me that way. Didn't cuss. Didn't do none of that. So like I said, I'm still trying to figure it out, man."

Hill said the officers told him he was pulled over for speeding and reckless driving, but added that he didn't know why the situation escalated the way it did.

The situation didn't seem to affect Hill's play on the field as the star wide receiver finished the game with seven catches for 130 yards and an 80-yard touchdown reception in the Dolphins' 20-17 victory over the Jaguars.

Hill's teammate, defensive tackle Calais Campbell, was also briefly handcuffed after he said he tried to de-escalate the situation. Campbell said he was on his way to the game when he saw Hill handcuffed.

"They were trying to yank him down to the ground," Campbell said Monday on ESPN. "I saw them kick him and pull him down, I mean, pulling (on) the cuffs; shoulders looked like they were messing up. They kind of got him down. I feel like one officer was pushing on his head."

Campbell said he got out of his car with his hands up above his head and approached the scene, informing officers that he was a friend of Hill's. He remained at the scene to “support” Hill after he said officers asked him to leave. Police later placed him in handcuffs for "disobeying a direct order" by being too close to the scene.