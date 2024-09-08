Tyreek Hill briefly detained by police for traffic violation hours before Dolphins season kickoff game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was briefly detained by police this morning.

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told NFL insiders that Hill was detained and cited for reckless driving after being pulled over for speeding while entering Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Tyreek Hill detained

The incident happened hours before the Dolphin's season kickoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

WPTV's crew drove by as Tyreek Hill was getting detained for a suspected moving violation.

According to reports, the police officer put Hill in handcuffs after having a verbal altercation.

Tyreek Hill detained Sept. 8, 2024

Hill has since been released and has arrived to the stadium with plans to play in today's game, according to Rosenhaus.

The Miami-Dade Police Department posted on X this afternoon in response to the incident:

We have reached out to the Dolphins for further comment and they said they are aware of the situation.

The Dolphins have sent this statement to the Associated Press:

"This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police," the team said in a statement. “He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game.”

