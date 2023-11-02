Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill named AFC offensive player of the month for October

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It had been 30 years since a Miami Dolphins player was named the AFC's offensive player of the month. It has now happened twice this season.

The NFL announced Thursday that star wide receiver Tyreek Hill garnered the honor for his electric performance in October. This comes on the heels of Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa receiving the same honor in September.

This is the first time in team history that the Dolphins have won back-to-back AFC offensive player of the month awards.

Additionally, Hill becomes the first Dolphins non-quarterback to ever receive this honor.

When Tagovailoa won the award in September, he became just the third Dolphins player to ever win the award, joining quarterbacks Scott Mitchell in October 1993 and Dan Marino, who won it twice in November 1986 and October 1988.

Doug Murray/AP Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins celebrate a touchdown against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Dolphins are just the fourth team since 2000 to have two different players win consecutive AFC offensive player of the month awards within the same season.

Hill led the AFC with 602 receiving yards in October, which was 114 more than any other AFC player. His 16.7 yards per reception in the month was the highest of any AFC player with at least 20 receptions, while his four receiving touchdowns were tied for third in the conference.

Of Hill's 36 receptions in October, 24 of them converted first downs. The Dolphins' receiver had three 100-yard games, including two 150-yard games in the month and caught 3+ passes for 50+ yards in all five games. Hill has a receiving touchdown in each of his past four games, which is tied for the longest streak in the NFL this season.

Last week, Hill became the first NFL player in the Super Bowl era to break the 1,000 receiving yards mark in the eighth game of a season. His 1,014 receiving yards through eight games are fourth-most in NFL history.

The Dolphins lead the NFL in scoring with 33.9 points per game, total offense with 453.3 yards and passing offense with 301.5 yards.

Miami is off to a 6-2 start for the first time since 2001. They take on Kansas City, who is also 6-2, on Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany.