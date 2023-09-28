Tua Tagovailoa named AFC offensive player of month after Dolphins' record-setting start

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named AFC offensive player of the month after leading the team to an undefeated start in September.

Tagovailoa finished September completing 72-of-104 passes for 1,024 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

He leads the NFL in passer rating (121.9) and yards per attempt (10.1).

The 2020 first-round draft pick has led the NFL's No. 1-ranked offense through the first three weeks, including last weekend's 70-20 drubbing of the Denver Broncos in Miami's home opener.

Doug Murray/AP Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins celebrate a touchdown against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

He helped set the team's franchise record for points and total yards (726). Miami's 70 points were just two shy of the NFL record set in 1966.

The Dolphins offense has more points scored (130) and total yards (1,651) than any NFL team has accrued through the first three games of a season since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

This is the second straight season that Tagovailoa has led the Dolphins to a 3-0 start.

Tagovailoa becomes just the third Dolphins player to ever win the award, joining quarterbacks Scott Mitchell in October 1993 and Dan Marino, who won it twice in November 1986 and October 1988.