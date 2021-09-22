Watch
SportsFootballDolphins

Actions

Tua Tagovailoa to miss game at Raiders with fractured ribs

Jacoby Brissett to start in place of Dolphins QB
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Doug Murray/AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is helped off the field with a rib injury along with head coach Brian Flores (right) during a game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa helped off field after rib injury vs. Buffalo Bills, Sept. 19, 2021
Posted at 12:10 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 13:11:09-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and won't play Sunday when the Miami Dolphins visit the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Dolphins announced the diagnosis Wednesday, after initial tests suggested Tagovailoa was dealing with bruised ribs.

Further exams showed the fractures and the Dolphins have already decided that former William T. Dwyer Community High School star Jacoby Brissett will start this weekend.

Miami Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett prepares to throw vs. Buffalo Bills in September 2021
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett looks to pass during the second half of a game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

It's unclear how long Tagovailoa will be sidelined.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores did not want to offer a timetable for a potential return but said Tagovailoa is already improving.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)