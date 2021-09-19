Bills knock out Tua Tagovailoa, beat Dolphins yet again

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, Zach Moss ran for two scores and the Buffalo Bills knocked out Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa early with a rib injury on the way to a 35-0 win.

Devin Singletary rushed for 82 yards and another touchdown for the Bills.

Buffalo has won six consecutive games in the series, doing so by an average of 20 points per game.

This marks only the second time the Bills have won six in a row against the Dolphins.

It was Miami's second-worst shutout loss at home.

Tagovailoa lasted only two series.