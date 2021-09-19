Watch
SportsFootballDolphins

Actions

Bills knock out Tua Tagovailoa, beat Dolphins yet again

Buffalo blanks Miami 35-0
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Doug Murray/AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is helped off the field with a rib injury along with head coach Brian Flores (right) during a game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa helped off field after rib injury vs. Buffalo Bills, Sept. 19, 2021
Posted at 4:41 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 23:22:56-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, Zach Moss ran for two scores and the Buffalo Bills knocked out Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa early with a rib injury on the way to a 35-0 win.

Devin Singletary rushed for 82 yards and another touchdown for the Bills.

Buffalo has won six consecutive games in the series, doing so by an average of 20 points per game.

This marks only the second time the Bills have won six in a row against the Dolphins.

It was Miami's second-worst shutout loss at home.

Tagovailoa lasted only two series.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)