MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the sideline during the first quarter of Sunday's game against Buffalo with a rib injury.

The Dolphins said he was questionable to return.

Tagovailoa was hit by Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa on the final play of Miami's second series.

Doug Murray/AP Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is helped off the field with a rib injury along with head coach Brian Flores (right) during a game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Dolphins went for it on fourth-and-2 from near midfield, Epenesa was completely unblocked as Tagovailoa dropped back and drove Miami's quarterback to the turf as he threw.