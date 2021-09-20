Tua Tagovailoa 'day-to-day' with rib injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is "still in a good deal of pain" and is considered "day-to-day" with a rib injury, head coach Brian Flores said Monday.

Tagovailoa was knocked out of Miami's 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday after being hit by Buffalo defensive end A.J. Epenesa on the Dolphins' second drive of the game.

The 2020 first-round draft pick was carted off the field and didn't return.

Flores complimented Tagovailoa's toughness, dating to the dislocated hip he suffered in his final year at Alabama in 2019.

"He's a tough kid," Flores told reporters. "I would say he's a very tough kid."

Doug Murray/AP

Flores said Tagovailoa tried to return to the game.

"Toughness isn't something that we question with him," Flores said. "He's going to do everything he can to get back as soon as he can. I have a lot of confidence in that."

If Tagovailoa misses Miami's next game against the Las Vegas Raiders, former William T. Dwyer Community High School star Jacoby Brissett would likely start in his place. Brissett threw for 169 yards and an interception in relief of Tagovailoa.