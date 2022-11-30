NFL moves Dolphins at Chargers to Sunday night

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins will make a second appearance on WPTV this season.

Miami's Dec. 11 game at the Los Angeles Chargers has been moved to Sunday night, the NFL announced Tuesday.

It replaces the Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos game that had originally been scheduled for NBC's "Sunday Night Football." That game will now be played at 4 p.m. on CBS.

This is the second time the Chargers have been flexed into a Sunday night spot this season. Their Nov. 20 home game against the Chiefs was the first.

The Dolphins (8-3) have won five consecutive games and are currently in first place in the AFC East Division in their first year under head coach Mike McDaniel. They'll play their next three games on the road, beginning this Sunday at the San Francisco 49ers.

Miami beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-10 on "Sunday Night Football" last month to begin its winning streak.