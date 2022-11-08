Watch Now
Chiefs-Chargers in, Bengals-Steelers out on 'Sunday Night Football'

NFL flexes Nov. 20 games for first time this season
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls out instructions during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The NFL on Tuesday announced the first flexible schedule change of the 2022 season.

The Nov. 20 Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers game will now be played under the lights.

It replaces the Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers game that had originally been scheduled for NBC's "Sunday Night Football."

The Bengals-Steelers game will now be played at 4:25 p.m. on CBS.

Kansas City and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are 2-0 on "Sunday Night Football" this season, including last Sunday's 20-17 overtime victory against the Tennessee Titans. The Chiefs are also scheduled to play another "Sunday Night Football" game at the Denver Broncos in December.

All three of Florida's NFL teams have byes that week.

The Chiefs-Chargers game can be seen at 8 p.m. on WPTV.

