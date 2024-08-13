New Miami Dolphins linebacker Wyatt Ray is a Boca Raton native who grew up a Fins fan

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Grit and determination are the best words to describe the Miami Dolphin's latest signee — Boca Raton native Wyatt Ray.

He's spent the past six seasons moving around the NFL and last year thrived in the United Football League.

Now, Ray hopes to showcase his ability and find a permanent home with his favorite childhood team.

"I'm still on a high," Ray's mom, Casey Cole Ray, told WPTV on Tuesday.

Casey Cole Ray Wyatt Ray with his mother Casey Cole Ray

After two linebackers were put on injured reserve Monday, the Miami Dolphins announced they signed Ray.

"He inspires me every day. There's no way I can do what he's doing," Cole Ray said.

Wyatt's road to the Dolphins has been filled with twists and turns, but he's still thriving.

"He went to high school here in Boca Raton, from there he went to St. Thomas Aquinas, from there he went on to Boston College, and from there the journey has never stopped," Cole Ray said.

Dolphins 'Technique and fundamentals:' Dolphins preparing to take on Commanders John Barron

After graduating from Boston College in 2018, Ray went undrafted and signed with the Cleveland Browns.

He bounced from several NFL teams before playing in the United Football League last season. After a stellar season in the UFL, Ray landed himself on the Dolphins' radar.

The one-time UFL standout is back where he belongs in the NFL.

"It's surreal. It's surreal to watch this," Cole Ray said. "It's surreal to watch my son pursue his dreams and win."

Ray gets his first chance to play for Miami this Saturday when the Dolphins face off with the Commanders.

Watch the game live on WPTV starting at 7 p.m. and watch pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m.