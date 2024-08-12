Miami Dolphins gear up to take on Washington Commanders

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The first preseason game is in the books and the Miami Dolphins are now turning their attention to the Washington Commanders, as we hope to see some of those young stars shine once again on Saturday.

A strong start to the preseason has many of these rookies feeling pretty good.

“I’m really blessed to be out here, to play the sport that I always dreamed of playing at the highest level, so it get great," Jaylen Wright, rookie running back, said. "I’m looking forward to many more.”

But now, it’s back to work and someone is getting his chance to go back to work.

Jaelen Philips made his way off PUP and is getting his first practice in with his team—something we haven’t seen since November.

“We are just playing it by ear. This is the first time I’ve practiced in eight months. It’s hard to give you an exact timeline or exact date of when I’m coming back," Phillips said. "All I know is, I feel great. I trust my coaching staff and training staff to get me back into play when they feel like I’m ready.”

As the regular season grows closer, these Dolphins are hoping to fix a few things and be more fine tuned before the game.

"I saw the line of scrimmage was a big positive coming out of that game with the younger guys, in particular, really gravitating towards their new technique and fundamentals," Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said.

Miami and Washington will hold just one joint practice coming up on Thursday.

Then we will see these two square off for preseason game number two back at Hard Rock on Saturday at 7 p.m.