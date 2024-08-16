Nat King Cole's grandson hopes to be 'Unforgettable' for Miami Dolphins

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton native Wyatt Ray is ready to take to the field on Saturday with the Miami Dolphins.

There's a lot of star power in his family.

Wyatt's grandfather is legendary singer, the late Nat King Cole, and his aunt is the late Natalie Cole. That's right, Wyatt's mother is one of Nat King Cole's youngest daughters. Wyatt's family is hoping the legacy of the singers in the family brings him luck on the football field.

Supplied By Family

Wyatt was signed by the Dolphins on Monday. He hopes to make the roster when cuts are made to the team in a couple of weeks.

Wyatt's mother told WPTV anchor Tania Rogers that her son has loved football since he was a little kid, even switching schools to play. He wants to strike the right chord of success, just like this family.

Supplied By Family

"Wyatt is so proud of his grandfather and legacy and continuing on in that same fashion, but in a different platform," said Wyatt's mother, Casey Cole Ray. "This is sports, and your granddad was, obviously, one of the most incredible icons in the music business. It's terrific. He's very humble."

Wyatt starred in high school at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale.

Supplied By Family

He and the fins will take on the Washington Commanders at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. WPTV is your local home for the Miami Dolphins. Our pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m.

Casey Cole Ray and her twin sister, Timolin Cole, are keeping their father's legacy going. They started the Nat King Cole Generation Hope foundation.