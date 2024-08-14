Boca Raton native Wyatt Ray 'attacking every day with the right attitude' ahead of his Miami Dolphins debut

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — If you need another reason to watch the Miami Dolphins' second preseason game this Saturday, the team just signed a Palm Beach County native looking to make the 53-man roster.

Earlier this week, WPTV reporter Kendall Hyde spoke to the family of Wyatt Ray, who was signed by the team Monday.

Ray, a linebacker, was born and raised in Boca Raton and went to high school at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale.

WPTV reporter John Barron spoke with Ray at camp Wednesday afternoon to see what he thinks about suiting up for his hometown team.

Dolphins This Boca Raton native is ready to suit up for the Dolphins Kendall Hyde

"Wyatt, it's obviously an exciting time for you to be here with the Dolphins, you were a Fins fan growing up right?" Barron asked Ray.

"Yeah, it was the first game I ever went to," Ray replied. "Right over there, I think it was called Pro Player Stadium back then. It was awesome."

"You started your career trying to make it with a team in 2018, then you went to the UFL (United Football League)," Barron said. "Now you're trying to come over to the NFL and trying to keep the good times rolling. Talk about what the UFL taught you."

WPTV Wyatt Ray goes through drills as the Miami Dolphins practice on Aug. 14, 2024, ahead of their preseason game with the Washington Commanders.

"Football is really about football, wherever you go. It's about putting one foot in front of the other, just attacking every day with the right attitude, right mentality," Ray said.

"Saturday will be your first opportunity to play at Hard Rock Stadium for Miami. Tell me what that feeling will be like to put a Dolphins helmet on," Barron asked.

"I'm just really looking forward to it," Ray said. "I've worked really hard for this moment right here, really for every day. Just treat every day the same."

Ray and the Dolphins will take on the Washington Commanders at 7 p.m. Saturday. Watch all the action right here on WPTV!