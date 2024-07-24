Miami Dolphins training camp ramps up as team works to build 'identity'

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are back in business as all the rookies and veterans took to the field Wednesday at Baptist Health Training Complex.

The team's first practice of training camp is giving us a sneak peek at what these Dolphins will have in store for this season.

"It's not going to be an easy route, but we've got a great group of guys that are capable of doing the job. We just gotta do it when the time counts," defensive lineman Calais Campbell said. "But today is the worst we are going to be all year. That's the mindset we've got to have that if we're working every day to get better then this will be the worst we will be all season."

WPTV Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Calais Campbell discusses what the team will be working on before their first game against Jacksonville on Sept. 8.

Amid ongoing contract extension talks, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was out and throwing. His teammates take that as a sign of good faith.

"It's big. Everybody has to go through it at some point. He's a competitor. He loves to play football," safety Marcus Maye said. "Just the fact that you still see him out here, still with his guys, still in the huddle. It's exciting for us to see him play football even though he's still going through the contract stuff."

Outside of contract negotiations, the team looks sharp and many of these Dolphins are ready for the ups and downs that will make this group better.

WPTV Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey talks about the ups and downs of training camp as he enters his second season with the team.

"This is day one, so we gotta build our identity," cornerback Jalen Ramsey said. "We got to go through a lot of things during this camp, a lot of growing pains, hopefully some adversity, maybe even a couple fights, good things like that to bring us closer."

The Dolphins will open their practice to the public on July 28.