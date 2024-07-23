Miami Dolphins training camp: When will Tua Tagovailoa's new contract get done?

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It's football time in South Florida. Training camp got underway Tuesday for the Miami Dolphins.

Every member of the team reported to Baptist Health Training Complex as the Fins prepare for the upcoming season.

Rookies reported last week, but this was the date veterans had to be in the building.

In just 17 days, Miami will take on Atlanta at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 9 for their first preseason game.

WPTV New Miami Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer discusses the excitement of now suiting up for the Fins this season.

New additions to the team have the Dolphins ready to hit the gridiron.

"Feels amazing to be down here," new safety Jordan Poyer said. "I've been a fan from the other side of this team ever since I've been in Buffalo. Seeing this team grow on and off the field ... it's just a really cool opportunity for me to come here to be the best version of myself and help this team win football games. I'm excited to be here."

A lot of players that are excited about the offense include wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. He said that the addition of Odell Beckham Jr., it'll add a new look to the passing game.

"It's exciting," Waddle said. "Adding onto the playmakers we had last year, it's going to be crazy. It'll make it fun. It's going to be fun. Plays everywhere to be made. It's going to be good."

WPTV Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle says Dolphins fans should be prepared for another exciting season with the addition of new weapons on offense.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's name came up a lot during Tuesday's media briefing.

Even with his new contract still lingering, Tua's teammates know that he will still be on the field even as negotiations continue.

"I believe he will practice because he is very competitive," wide receiver Tyreek Hill said. "He would not tell you that, but he is very competitive. He's a guy who doesn't like to fall too far behind. He understands that we have a really good team, and he doesn't want to miss his window."

The first on-field practice will take place Wednesday.

Check out the Dolphins website for the full training camp schedule.