Miami Dolphins training camp: Head coach Jeff Hafley sets the tone with high-intensity day

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins training camp on Thursday brought families to the sidelines for Family Day — and when practice got started, the defense turned up the heat.

New head coach Jeff Hafley called it a "high day," meaning players would log the most reps of the week.

>> Read the latest Dolphins news

"Good morning, everybody...today will be longer. Today is a high day, which means it will be the most reps for the week. You usually have a high, a medium, and a low, so you don't wear them out," Hafley said.

With the toughest day of camp underway, players put on their helmets, dug their cleats into the ground and got to work.

One notable change this camp: practice began with 11-on-11 drills on Wednesday rather than smaller-format work, creating a more realistic simulation of game conditions. Center Aaron Brewer said the approach is intentional.

"That's just real life football; we're not out here playing flag football when you go to the game. It's 11 on 11, not seven on seven. So I feel like it's more work, and it translates from practice to the game, and that's what we're trying to do," Brewer said.

Third-year wide receiver Malik Washington said the format is helping him grow.

"I think it's huge just to be able to go down the field more and be more involved in the pass game this year and trying to take that step in my journey. I think that's huge," Washington said.

Washington also spoke about what he believes he brings to the team.

"I felt like I can run routes, and I think that I just needed some time and some opportunity to be able to show that, and I want to improve," Washington said.

On the defensive side of the ball, the unit made things difficult for backup quarterback Quinn Ewers, converting several stops and interceptions. Defensive end Josh Uche said that level of production is the standard.

"We set a standard as a defense on the amount of turnovers we want to get, and that's the goal every day: get that amount and score points," Uche said.

The Dolphins will hold eight practices open to the public and one additional practice exclusively for season ticket members. All practices are free for fans to attend.

The team's first preseason game is Aug. 14 against the Washington Commanders in Landover, Maryland.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.