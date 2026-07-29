Miami Dolphins training camp opens with 11-on-11 drills as team eyes run-first identity

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins training camp is underway, and the team wasted no time getting physical Wednesday — opening with 11-on-11 drills,

It's something that players said is new but allows for a more physical brand of football.

"It was fun, man, getting back out here with my brothers. We were off a little bit, but it's always exciting to get back on the field and hurry up and build that connection," running back De'Von Achane said.

When head coach Jeff Hafley took the job, he knew the skill position room would take time to come together. He and the front office prioritized re-signing Achane, with a vision of building the offense around him.

"That sounds good to me running the ball more. I ain't got no problem with that. He wants to mix it up a little bit; we do want to be more of a running team, and I'm OK with that," Achane said.

The Dolphins have leaned on veteran pass rushers in recent years, but this season the team is placing greater responsibility on former first-round draft pick Chop Robinson, who enters his third season.

"Just me watching the tape from my rookie year and last year, I just know what I'm capable of, and I know what I've got to do," Robinson said.

With Robinson stepping into a larger role, defensive lineman Zach Sieler used the first day of practice to lead by example.

"You want to play for each other, so to build those bonds and build those connections by doing things not only on the field but off the field together, it makes you a tighter team," Sieler said.

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