Miami Dolphins to rest starters in preseason game against Detroit Lions

DETROIT — Following two days of joint practices with the Detroit Lions, the Miami Dolphins are resting on Friday ahead of this weekend's second preseason game.

However, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel made some news Thursday by announcing that he plans to sit all of Miami's starters for Saturday's game.

McDaniel said the joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday were good competition as the team continues to ramp up for the season opener on Sept. 7.

"(The Detroit Lions are a) very challenging opponent that attacks the day and competes, and that applies to individuals and all throughout every position," McDaniel said.

The all-around skillset the Lions feature has them primed to be a Super Bowl contender this year, which has helped the Dolphins compete on both sides of the ball.

With a coach impressed by what he's seen the last few days, McDaniel said he has solidified Saturday's game plan.

"As of right now, I'm not planning on playing the (starters) in the game," McDaniel said.

The rest day for the starters on Saturday could be either good or bad.

The injury bug has hampered Miami, as it has in recent years, with several stars, like wide receiver Tyreek Hill, not practicing this week due to an oblique injury.

Also, the Dolphins have players on offense and defense who still need to prove themselves.

Nevertheless, linebacker Bradley Chubb said he thinks the team is on the right track going into Saturday's preseason game.

"It's learning pains and growing pains in everything," Chubb said. "I just feel like we gathered each other and settled down and played Dolphins football. Yeah, it wasn't the best, and it wasn't all that, but we're process-driven, not product-driven right now."

While the starters might not play Saturday, Chubb is proud of the fight he saw from the Fins in the final joint practice.

"Just to have that taste in your mouth and be able to correct it the next day, that's what you love about these joint practices," Chubb said. "You come down here and get the team together and focus on moving as one."

