Miami Dolphins bounce back against Detroit Lions in Day 2 of joint practices after rough first day

ALLEN PARK, Michigan — WPTV reporter Kendall Hyde is in Detroit for the Dolphins' joint practices with the Lions leading up to Saturday's preseason game.

After a rough session on Wednesday, Miami bounced back with an impressive showing on Thursday.

Edge rusher Chop Robinson was back and a full participant in practice a day after he was carted off the field.

Fans were nervous about Robinson's health, given a slew of other injuries that have already affected the team since training camp began.

However, on Thursday, head coach Mike McDaniel delivered some positive news.

"It was a rib hit that we had to make sure we were responsible," McDaniel said. "He's definitely sore, but he will be practicing today."

With Robinson cleared to play, his mentor, linebacker Bradley Chubb, provided a little levity to the tense moment.

"I saw him being able to walk around and stuff like that," Chubb said. "I told him if he wanted attention, I'll give it to him, man. It's all good though. That's my guy, I'm happy he's good."

With Robinson avoiding a serious injury, the Dolphins set their eyes on Day 2 of their joint practices with the Lions.

While Wednesday was a day to forget for the Fins, the team bounced back on Thursday.

"It was a good practice, it was good for us to be ourselves and do what we know we're capable of doing," wide receiver Malik Washington said.

"We came out there and dominated and competed," center Aaron Brewer said. "It just felt good seeing all the guys celebrating and having fun."

Miami's defense showed grit, and while the secondary struggled against wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, they showed fight.

The bright spot of the day was on the offensive side as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his wideouts threw the first punch, showing great chemistry as he connected with them for at least five touchdowns throughout the situational practice, including a beauty to Washington.

"Being able to click today and get in the endzone like we did in the redzone periods, I think those components are going to help us when we show up to Indianapolis Week 1," Washington said.

With joint practices all wrapped up, Miami turns its attention to Saturday's second preseason game, which can be seen on WPTV at 1 p.m.