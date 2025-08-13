Miami Dolphins encounter 'frustrating day' against Detroit Lions in joint practices

ALLEN PARK, Michigan — The Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions battled on the practice field on Wednesday ahead of their Saturday preseason matchup at Ford Field.

Before injuries hit the Lions last season, they were one of the most dominant teams.

Against the Dolphins on Wednesday, the Lions look like they are primed to be another playoff team this year.

Dolphins encounter 'frustrating day' against Lions in joint practices

The home team shredded the Dolphins on defense and offense all day.

If that wasn't bad enough, Dolphins edge rusher Chop Robinson was carted off the field with an undisclosed injury.

On Day 1 of joint practices, the Dolphins' offense and defense didn't perform well. It was a day of receivers dropping several passes, and the defensive backs, who have been noted as a weakness for the Fins, were exposed by the Lions' receivers.

"Offensively, it was a frustrating day in regard to what we do and what we said we were going to do. We came out and we just weren't able to get things jump-started," Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said.

"If we want to be the type of offense that we are capable of being, we can't have that type of practice," Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle said. "We've got to go at it tomorrow and use it as a lesson, and let's get it strapped back up."

The Dolphins knew they'd have their hands full this week against Detroit, who have a physical and skilled squad. Led by head coach Dan Campbell, the Lions' physical nature overwhelmed Miami on Wednesday.

However, Tagovailoa has a challenge for his teammates.

"I don't think you put this behind you; you have to face this head-on, any of these challenges, then you come out the next day," Tagovailoa said. "Then you show your teammates, did I learn from it or did I not?" said Tagovailoa.

Wednesday's practice was a physical one that saw a few scuffles between the teams.

Dolphins defensive tackle Benito Jones said this isn't a time to get too low. After one day, they plan to regroup and recharge.

"I think we did good. It's just some small things. It ain't as good and it ain't as bad until you watch the film," Dolphins defensive tackle Benito Jones said. "Coming up here to practice against the Lions, it's getting us better for the season, and hopefully we can see them at some point this season

The Dolphins have not released details on the severity of Robinson's injury, but Miami's 2024 first-round draft pick posted on Instagram that the injury was "nothing serious" and he was "good."

WPTV reporter Kendall Hyde will spend the week in Detroit and is working to find out more about Robinson's injury on Thursday morning when he speaks with head coach Mike McDaniel.

Watch the Dolphins and Lions Saturday preseason game on WPTV at 1 p.m.