Miami Dolphins send care packages to South Florida Olympians

With countless South Floridians in Paris for the Olympics, the Dolphins spent their offseason preparing thoughtful care packages, each item carefully chosen for the world-class athletes.

In Florida, football season is second to none.

However, game day at Hard Rock Stadium for a Dolphins game is a site to behold.

The fanfare has helped the Dolphins win 20 games in the past two years.

Understanding the importance of hometown support, the Dolphins decided to do the same for South Florida Olympians.

"Our team had an amazing idea, which was basically to give our athletes headed to Paris a little piece of home," said Dolphins Chief Marketing Officer Pri Shumate.

That little piece of home is a box filled with jerseys, hats, a football and a personalized note from the team.

"The Miami Dolphins, I feel like, have always been hometown heroes for me," said Olympic synchronized swimmer Daniella Ramirez, a Miami native who received one of the care packages. She tells WPTV that while she's in Paris for the Olympics, her family couldn't make it, so the care packages mean a little extra while away from home.

"They've always been something that I always looked up to. They're a really great team, and it's something that my dad is obsessed about. So to get a package from them felt like a little piece of home," she said.

While Ramirez and her team take the Olympic stage Aug. 5, the Dolphins sent her off with one final message.

"The Dolphins community has your back, and we wish you the best."

"Being on Team USA means you have a lot of support back home, to feel the support specifically from your hometown and your hometown heroes," Ramirez said. "It makes it a lot more real and feels much more supported."