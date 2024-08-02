Miami Dolphins players are saying this about the new NFL kickoff rule

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins' first preseason game is only a week away.

Players were back on the practice field in Miami Gardens on Friday.

"We're excited man. This offense is going to be high-flying. This team is going to be great," running back Raheem Mostert said. "You see what the defense is doing. They're lights out. It’s a battle every day. They're making us better."

Football fans and players got their first look at the new NFL kickoff rule during Thursday night's Hall of Fame game between the Texans and Bears.

WPTV Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert explains why he thinks the team will once again have among the best offenses in the NFL this season.

"I think it's really unique. I think it'll give us a chance offensively to have some better field position," Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Malik Washington. "I think it'll give our returners a chance, me and [Braxton Berrios], [De'Von] Achane, different guys that are back there ... a chance to really break something, make a play, make an emphasis on kickoff return."

Many players see the appeal of the new rule, which says blockers can not move until the ball is caught or hits the ground. The blockers have to be positioned on their 35-yard line.

It's an adjustment that many will have to get used to.

WPTV Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Malik Washington shares his thoughts on the new NFL kickoff rule.

"I’m just excited to see how it plays out," Mostert said. "I'm very old school. I like to get behind that wedge, see daylight and run and blow some stuff up, but it's fun to see this thing."

The NFL implemented the rule to create more excitement during kickoffs while also reducing the threat of injury.

The league said that the 2023 season saw the lowest kickoff return rate in NFL history.