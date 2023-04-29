Watch Now
SportsFootballDolphins

Actions

Miami Dolphins select South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith in second round of NFL draft

Pick will bolster secondary hit hard by injuries last season
Miami Dolphins' Terron Armstead announces South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith as the selection by the Miami Dolphins during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Miami Dolphins' Terron Armstead announces South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith as the selection by the Miami Dolphins during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.
Miami Dolphins' Terron Armstead announces South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith as the selection by the Miami Dolphins during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 9:06 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 21:12:18-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Fans of the Miami Dolphins had to wait a little longer than usual for the team to make their first selection in the 2023 NFL draft.

The team did not have a first-round pick this year and selected cornerback Cam Smith of South Carolina in the second round Friday.

The 6-foot-1-inch Smith had six interceptions and 91 tackles in four seasons with the Gamecocks.

RELATED: 5 best Dolphins draft picks not selected in first round

NFL analyst Chris Simms loved the pick, tweeting that Smith is "amazing" and "can do it all."

Cornerback wasn't a major need for the Dolphins after acquiring all-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the offseason, however, the pick bolsters a defense whose secondary was hit hard by injuries in 2022.

The Dolphins still have picks in the third, sixth and seventh rounds.

Miami may look to draft a tight end after losing veteran Mike Gesicki to the rival New England Patriots and trading Hunter Long in the acquisition of Ramsey.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7