Miami Dolphins select South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith in second round of NFL draft

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Fans of the Miami Dolphins had to wait a little longer than usual for the team to make their first selection in the 2023 NFL draft.

The team did not have a first-round pick this year and selected cornerback Cam Smith of South Carolina in the second round Friday.

The 6-foot-1-inch Smith had six interceptions and 91 tackles in four seasons with the Gamecocks.

NFL analyst Chris Simms loved the pick, tweeting that Smith is "amazing" and "can do it all."

The @MiamiDolphins secondary is gonna be sick!! Cam Smith at 51 is amazing!! He can do it all. He was put in some really tough situation in college and that has led to some negative hype. Don’t believe it. Dude is real — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2023

Cornerback wasn't a major need for the Dolphins after acquiring all-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the offseason, however, the pick bolsters a defense whose secondary was hit hard by injuries in 2022.

The Dolphins still have picks in the third, sixth and seventh rounds.

Miami may look to draft a tight end after losing veteran Mike Gesicki to the rival New England Patriots and trading Hunter Long in the acquisition of Ramsey.