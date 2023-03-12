Jalen Ramsey being traded to Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Jalen Ramsey is making his way back to Florida.

The former Florida State star and Los Angeles Rams cornerback is being traded to the Miami Dolphins, the NFL Network reported Sunday.

Ramsey will join Miami in exchange for a third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long, according to the report.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 draft spent his first three-plus seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he had a falling out with then-head coach Doug Marrone on the sideline during the second game of the 2019 season and never played for the team again.

Jacksonville traded Ramsey to the Rams in October 2019 in exchange for two first-round draft picks.

Ramsey, 28, has 452 tackles, 92 pass deflections, 19 interceptions and one touchdown in his NFL career.

Stephen Brashear/AP Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is pictured during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. The Rams won 30-20.

The six-time Pro Bowl player helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI.

Ramsey didn't hide his excitement on social media, sharing several Bible verses on Twitter and retweeting a graphic from the NFL's official account announcing the news.

"I prayed for this specifically for about a month & now it's happening!" Ramsey said in a post.