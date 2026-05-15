Dolphins 2026 schedule: Miami begins Hafley era with challenging 2-game West Coast swing

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins will begin their 2026 season on a two-game West Coast road swing as the new era of head coach Jeff Hafley begins.

The full NFL schedule was announced Thursday night.

The Dolphins will host eight regular-season games at Hard Rock Stadium and will play nine road contests this season.

The full slate 🗓️🐬 pic.twitter.com/1OVzetKvZk — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 14, 2026

Miami will begin the season in Las Vegas on Sept. 13 against the Raiders, then head west to take on the 49ers in San Francisco in Week 2 on Sept. 20.

The home opener in Miami Gardens will take place in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 27.

Miami's home schedule will also feature matchups against Cincinnati in Week 5 (Oct. 11), Detroit in Week 9 (Nov. 8), Chicago in Week 14 (Dec. 13) and the Chargers in Week 16 (Dec. 27).

In addition to their back-to-back road games in Weeks 1 and 2 and their matchups against AFC East opponents, the Dolphins will travel to Minnesota in Week 4 (Oct. 4), Indianapolis in Week 10 (Nov. 15), Denver in Week 13 (Dec. 6) and Green Bay in Week 15 (Dec. 20).

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Overall, the Dolphins will play nine games against seven different playoff teams from 2025, which is tied for the third most in the NFL behind Denver (10) and Seattle (10). Four of those nine games will be against division champions.

The Dolphins also announced their opponents for the 2026 preseason schedule. Miami will travel to Washington for preseason Week 1 on Aug. 14

They will then host the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Preseason Week 2 on Aug. 22 and in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 28.