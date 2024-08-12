3 ways to spot a Miami Dolphins fan anywhere in the world

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla — Who says you have to live in South Florida to be a Miami Dolphins fan?

Even if someone is not sporting their favorite gear, here are three ways to find a 'Fins fan anywhere in the world:

1. Dive into the data.

Ticket Network analyzed how much people in each county are paying to see their favorite team play. According to those numbers, people in Lincoln County, Oklahoma, Ripley County, Missouri and Holmes County, Ohio are into the Dolphins.

Nick Iamarino lives in Holmes County, which also boasts one of the largest Amish populations in the world.

Iamarino lived in Fort Myers as a child and never strayed from his Dolphins fandom. He now owns an auto parts store and said it's not uncommon to see a fellow fan walk in.

"I've been doing it for 22 years," he said. "There's some true diehard fans that live in this area."

WPTV Nick Iamarino speaks to WPTV's Jamie Ostroff about how he became a Miami Dolphins fan while living in Ohio.

2. Surf the socials.

Facebook is teeming with fan groups representing communities across the U.S.

Ryan Keeling is the president of one of those groups, based in Martinsburg, West Virginia, a location he describes as "part [Washington] Commanders country, part [Baltimore] Ravens country, part [Pittsburgh] Steelers country."

Keeling's club, called the Valley FINatics, regularly gathers for games and other events.

"We've got about 20 to 30 active weekly members, probably about 50 or 60 if you include the people who come out every now and again," Keeling said. "We've started organizing actual tailgate parties when the Dolphins play locally. Last year, we threw we threw a big tailgate party in Washington and Baltimore and Philadelphia."

3. Find the friends!

After all, Dolphins are social creatures.

WPTV asked Keeling if he knew any international fans, and he connected us to the self-described, "Biggest Miami Dolphins fan in Germany."

In a Zoom interview, Dirk Albrecht proudly showed off his tattoo of Zach Thomas on his forearm and gave a video tour of his "fan cave" packed with signed Dolphins memorabilia.

Albrecht said he became a fan in 1992.

WPTV Dirk Albrecht of Germany tells WPTV's Jamie Ostroff that he is just one of many Dolphins fans hailing from Europe.

"They played in Germany against (the) Broncos, in Berlin," Albrecht said. "And I saw (for) the first time Dan Marino playing, and it was great. It was awesome."

Albrecht is also the president of a fan club.

He said the Dolphins have plenty of support across Europe.

"Now we are over 250 guys," he said. "Some Austrian, some from Switzerland and some from the Netherlands."

Many of them, he said, are planning their next trip to Miami for a game this fall.