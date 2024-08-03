Watch Now
Miami Dolphins make record-breaking contract with wide receiver Tyreek Hill

One day after landing the number one spot of the NFL's Top-100 List, the Miami Dolphins and reached an agreement on a restructured contract with wide receiver Tyreek Hill worth $90 million over the next three years according to a post by ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

$65 million of the contract is guaranteed, bringing the four-year total to $106.5 million, the most for any receiver.

