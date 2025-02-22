'IT'S IMPORTANT': Over 7,000 people attend 15th annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It was a record-breaking attendance at the 15th annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge Saturday, with over 7,000 people filling Hard Rock Stadium to walk, run and ride bikes to raise money and awareness for cancer.

Dolphins fans like Mario Martinez were at the event for more than just riding his bike— it was a way for him to show support of his late wife.

"It was very unexpected," Martinez said. "We found out she had Leukemia, and within one week, she passed away."

With the loss of his life leaving him with a void, he decided to ride 54 miles to honor her.

"Cancer is still out there," Martinez said. "It affected my family, my wife; it affected my daughter; it's important to find some type of cure."

Dirk Albrecht attended the event all the way from Germany. He showed up to support those riding, walking and running for cancer.

"It's very important for me to bring the money and to help the organization," Albrecht said.

The event features four bike rides ranging from 13 miles to 99 miles and a 5k marathon. There was a familiar face riding in the 54-mile challenge.

"It's sort of like playing football. You can practice all you want, but the games are going to be tougher," former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Nat Moore said. "I've been practicing."

WPTV Anchor Michael Williams spoke with Dolphins Cancer Challenge Chairperson Elizabeth Jenkins last week, who said her goal was to raise $12 million from the event.