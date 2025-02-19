Over 7,000 people to participate in this weekend's Dolphins Cancer Challenge

MIAMI GARDENS, — Elizabeth Jenkins is a busy mom of three children. The Dolphins Cancer Challenge, a signature effort by the NFL franchise, has been part of her family's life since its start in 2010.

Set for its 15th year this weekend, with more than 7200 participants on bicycles and foot, Jenkins said it is a reminder of family lessons too.

"Servant leadership was the very, very top of our list of how we wanted to raise our kids," Jenkins told WPTV Anchor Michael Williams.

Nearly three years ago, tragedy struck the Jenkins family. Jason Jenkins— husband, father and Miami Dolphins senior vice president of communications and community affairs, died suddenly from a blood clot.

Instead of turning inward, Elizabeth's children watched their mom turn outward. She took on the chairperson role for the Dolphins Cancer Challenge in 2023, the role her husband once filled.

WATCH: Elizabeth Jenkins aims to raise more money than ever before in this year's Dolphins Cancer Challenge

Over 7,000 people to support this weekend's Dolphins Cancer Challenge

Gridiron heroes wear helmets and shoulder pads. At the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, they wear lab coats and surgical masks. The money raised this weekend will fund their lifesaving work.

Jenkins recalled that it was overwhelming at first.

"Because I was like I have no idea how to raise this amount of money," Jenkins said. "I knew their goals, but it gave me sort of a sense of peace that I could be part of the Dolphins family."

Jenkins, in collaboration with the community, raised $12 million last year. The goal is even higher in 2025.

"I definitely want to hit $12 (million) plus. I don't want to say the number out there and jinx myself, but I think we are well on the path," Jenkins said.

Meanwhile, some of the most courageous among us fight, and with advances in research and medicine, often beat the scourge of cancer.

"In year one," Jenkins noted, "we were riding for people who were inflicted by cancer. Now we are riding with survivors."

This weekend, Elizabeth Jenkins will cheer them on with her celebration of the human spirit.

"People are surprised that I am so upbeat," Jenkins said. "But to be honest, I try to see what God has good in our lives and there is nothing bad that is not going to be made for good."

WATCH the full interview with WPTV Anchor Michael Williams and Dolphins Cancer Challenge Chairperson Elizabeth Jenkins: