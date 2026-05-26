Former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Manny Fernandez, a 2-time Super Bowl champion, dies at 79

MIAMI — A key member of the Miami Dolphins' two Super Bowl victories has died at the age of 79.

The team announced Tuesday that Manny Fernandez, who started on the Dolphins' prolific "No-Name Defense," died at the age of 79.

Fernandez was a defensive lineman on both the 1972 perfect-season and the 1973 Super Bowl-winning teams.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Manny Fernandez. pic.twitter.com/nh0xcQ0YIX — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 26, 2026

"His consistent and selfless contributions on the field were instrumental to the Dolphins' success throughout the early 1970s, particularly in the team's three consecutive Super Bowl appearances, in which he produced some of the most memorable defensive performances in the history of the game," the team posted on X.

Fernandez is also a member of the Dolphins Ring of Honor, which features 24 of the greatest players in team history.

The California native went undrafted in 1968 after playing three seasons at the University of Utah. He later signed with the Dolphins, playing eight seasons with the team and producing 35 sacks in 103 games.