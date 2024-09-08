Dolphins' Zach Sieler talks being a team captain, his college days and new additions to the team this season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — With the NFL season underway and Week 1 now in the books, WPTV is taking a look at some key players including Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler.

Read below WPTV Reporter John Barron's one-on-one interview with Sieler:

Barron: "First off, congrats on being named team captain. That was a selection from your team players and coaches. What’s that feel like?"

Sieler: “Oh it’s great. I’ve been here for five-some years now. Been working up and feel like I’m working on the field more. Just trying to learn to see some of the guys from the prior years. Fitzpatrick, Wilkins, just off the top of my head. Just to see them early on, just to take on the role and take the next step has been awesome. It’s a total blessing to be able to be here in this leadership position and hopefully guide these guys to a great season this year.”

Barron: Let's talk a little about your college days. Ferris State, it's one of those colleges that I had to look up, but when I did, it showed that you guys have a lot of pro potential. Since September, you guys have four Bulldogs on active NFL rosters. It shows that no matter where you go, if you’ve got the goods, you can make it to the NFL.

Sieler: "Absolutely. I talk to kids through our foundation, it doesn’t what school, or what level you’re playing at. if you do what you can do, they’ll find you. If you’re playing the best ball you can play, they’re going to find you. It’s something that I love to share, the guy who plays at Tampa Bay now, Tavierre Thomas, he walked on to Ferris with me. We got overlooked coming out of high school. No one even looked at us. You do what you can, you put the work in, you’ll make a path for yourself.”

Barron: And talking about putting in the work. You’ve been with this team since the end of 2019. You’ve seen the ups and downs, now we’re way up. This team looks like it’s the best it’s been in a long time. So talk about these additions, these draft picks, and what it means to head into this year.

Sieler: “Yeah it’s super exciting. We have a lot of great guys on offense, defense and special teams." "...It's awesome to work with them and then see some guys come in like Calais Campbell Jordan Brooks, they’re vocal, they’re energetic, they bring the right energy every day. It really just riles up the team in a good way where everyone’s excited to get better and play every day.”