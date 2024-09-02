Miami Dolphins ready to 'create memories' as start of NFL season nears

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The NFL season kicks off this week and the Miami Dolphins were on the practice field Monday as they prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The roster is set and the preseason is over. The players are ready to take the field at Hard Rock Stadium and get this season going.

"Every year is another opportunity to win games and create memories," Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said. "[We have] a great group of guys. ... This is our best team since (I've) been here, so what a time to be alive."

WPTV Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks to the media on Sept. 2, 2024, as the team prepares for the kickoff of the season.

Mike McDaniel will seek another playoff appearance in his third season as head coach, coming off a contract extension that will keep him at the helm of the Dolphins until 2028.

"I guess this is another reason to attack each and every day to your fullest," McDaniel said. "I probably just have some more reasons to do what I've been intending to do since I got on the ground here."

Coaches and players are focused on the Jaguars and looking to go 1-0.

WPTV Fullback Alec Ingold speaks about preparations for the Jacksonville Jaguars during a news conference held in Miami Gardens on Sept. 2, 2024.

"It's about being patient. It's about making the plays that come to you when your number is called," Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold said. "I think that's what's going to be the most exciting about this year, seeing so many different, talented guys step up at different points."

The Dolphins also announced Monday that the team's captains this year will be quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, fullback Alex Ingold, tackle Terron Armstead, defensive tackel Zach Sieler, linebacker David Long, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

Kickoff is Sunday at 1 p.m.