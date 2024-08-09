Dolphins superfan says collection is all about 'the memory that comes with it'

JENSEN BEACH, Fla — When you walk around Paula Miller’s Jensen Beach home, you'll find rows on rows of Miami Dolphins memorabilia. Every inch is covered in aqua and orange.

That's because Miller lives and breathes everything Dolphins.

She says game days are special because of “the atmosphere, the fun, looking at all the people getting all decked out.”

She's a proud superfan, collecting everything from Dolphins-themed household items to signed memorabilia.

Among her favorite items are a signed Channing Crowder jersey and a perfect season helmet signed by all the players of the 1972 team.

She says each item is priceless, but not because of its value. Rather, because of the experience that came with it.

“It’s the memory that comes with it, getting it, like when you get the football signed and the player comes over,” said Miller.

Dolphins For this Acreage family, the Miami Dolphins mean more than just football Stephanie Susskind

She bleeds aqua and orange. She says it's been that way since she was just a little girl.

“What made it special when I started going to the games was my daughter took me right after my husband passed away. It was something to do. Now we go to every game," she said.

She says no game-day experience is complete without a visit to the gift shop.

"Well, they know us by heart, they know us by name. The only problem I have with them — they don’t have shopping carts. It’s too much to carry," she said.

Her love for the Dolphins runs deep. It’s something she now shares with her community, donating her precious memorabilia to foundations like Elevate Hope.

“It may have cost me a little money, but they’re going to make like 10 times on it for their fundraisers and that helps a whole family,” she said.

This superfan is no fair-weather fan. Even in the toughest of seasons she stands by her team.

“I don’t think not being a Dolphins fan will ever happen, because win or lose it’s the fellowship, the friendship that we have with the players, the game, the memories of going,” she said.

Now, she’s counting the days until the season kick-offs.